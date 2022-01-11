Chance to get involved in Strictly-style spectacular run by Fylde coast team

The Strictly NHS final in the Empress Ballroom last summer

A Strictly-style dance competition which culminated in a spectacular finale at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year is returning - and this time it's even bigger.

Last year the Strictly NHS event saw 12 health workers take up the chance to learn routines with a pro dance partner and compete in a final at the Winter Gardens' splendid Empress Ballroom in June.

The event proved a huge hit and also raised more than £26,000 for Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Blue Skies charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Slinger with pro dancer Connor Parkinson in rehearsals last year

Now the team behind the event are bringing it back, with a spectacular launch night being staged in the Winter Gardens' Spanish Hall on the evening of Saturday January 22.

This year's event is called Dance Floor Heroes and the event has now been opened up anyone, not necessarily NHS key workers.

The organisers behind the event have also set up their own mental health charity, Tia's Crown, which is aimed at providing free dance sessions to aid people's mental health.

Applications for Dance Floor Heroes opens this Friday.

Professional dancer and teacher Alison Slinger, creative director of the project and one of seven trustees of Tia's Crown, said: "We wanted to open the competition up to absolutely anyone this year.

"The show will be even bigger this time around and we're even staging regional heats not just in Blackpool but in places such as Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff.

"A key part of it this year is to raise awareness of mental health problems, which tripled across the country as a result of issues related to the Covid pandemic.

"Dance is a great way to improve mental health, raise people's endorphin levels and make them feel happier and fitter."