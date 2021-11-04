Centenary reunion of Fleetwood Grammar School is a double success

Some of the ex-pupils at the Fleetwood Grammar School reuin

When Jill Dale first decided to organise the event this year she had no idea that it was actually the centenary of the school being founded, in October 1921.

Some of her friends told her about the milestone, which made the event extra-special.

Sadly the school is no longer there, as the Poulton Road site is now occupied by Fleetwood's Aldi store.

The magnificent stained glass window was originally part of Fleetwood Grammar School and is now displayed at Fleetwood Museum.

The centenary reunion was held at the town's North Euston Hotel and former pupils came from near and far to celebrate the occasion, some travelling from as far as Australia

to meet up with old friends.

Those that were unable to attend, were able to watch the celebrations via Zoom.

The former pupils were polled to discover which local charities should benefit from their fundraising and Fleetwood RNLI and Fleetwood Museum were chosen.

The old Fleetwood Grammar School building

Fleetwood Museum also opened up on the Sunday of the reunion, to ensure those attending the event from out of town, were able to see the grammar school’s exhibits that are on display there..

In total, the former pupils raised over £1,030.

Fleetwood RNLI spokesman Ken Harcombe said "This was a fantastic donation from the former pupils of the grammar school and we really appreciate

both their support and generosity.

"We are sure they enjoyed the occasion and the opportunity to meet up with old school friends.

"To then consider raising funds for the town’s lifeboat station, It’s just a brilliant and a really generous gesture."

Jill said ‘There are just too many people I’d like to thank for helping with the organisation, but without their

support, the event would not have been possible.