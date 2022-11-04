The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The Little Layton and Little Carleton, Central Blackpool and South Promenade and Seasiders Way areas of Blackpool have been revealed as the most deprived in the resort.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 61.8% of households in Blackpool were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

This was the highest proportion of all local authorities in England and Wales, and far above the national average of 51.7%. ​However, it represented a drop from 68.4% at the time of the last census in 2011.

The census is undertaken by the Office for National Statistics every 10 years

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 19 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Blackpool, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) South Promenade and Seasiders Way – 73.9% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 84.9% in 2011

2) Little Layton and Little Carleton – 73.7%, ​falling from 81.5% in 2011

3) Central Blackpool – 73.2%, a drop from 80.8% in 2011

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Stanley Park and Great Marton, at 51.8% of households in those areas.