Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has been called a “major creep” by fans after an awkward interview with Lancashire born host AJ Odudu.

Mickey Rourke is a big time Hollywood star with a multi-decade career on the big screen - and as such he was the last name to enter the house but it was a rather awkward entrance for the Oscar-nominated actor.

The 72-year-old admitted to not knowing anything about the show in his video interview and seemed unsure of where the door was when asked to go in - eager to say hello to all the crowd instead.

Host Will Best even joked he was the first person that had to be “kicked into” the house during the live show.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have labelled Mickey Rourke a ‘creep’ after he appeared to leer over prestener AJ Odudu. | ITV

But it was Mickey’s interaction with Will’s co-host, Blackburn born AJ Odudu, that proved most controversial as he appeared to leer over her as AJ looked awkwardly at the camera.

The actor stopped to try and check her out, with AJ being forced to tell him “Stop looking at me!”

Both of the presenters then had to physically steer him towards the entrance, despite Mickey insisting to AJ “I wanna stay with you.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to debate Mickey’s painful entrance.

One labelled him a “major creep” and nother echoed: “Mickey Rourke being a pervert less than 5 minutes into being on this show…. oh I hate this man already.”

A different fan wrote: “I’m lowkey scared for Ella Rae being in that house with Mickey .. strange strange vibe.”

While one said: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable watching Big Brother in my life.”

Another added: “This is an absolute Jackie Stallone level mess. I'm obsessed.”

However it was not all backlash for the Hollywood icon.

One person described it is a moment that would go down “in TV history” when he had to be “kicked into” the house.