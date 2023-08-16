News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Celebrations as Lancashire woman enjoys 106th birthday in South Shore care home

It’s 106 not out for Blackpool woman Lily McGowan.
By Richard Hunt
Published 16th Aug 2023, 20:08 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 20:16 BST

Lily celebrated the huge milestone at the Berwick House Rest Home on Berwick Road, South Shore, on Tuesday August 15.

She was born on that date in 1917 – one year before the end of the First World War.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time King George V was the reigning British monarch and the Prime Minister as David Lloyd George.

Lily McGowan celebrates her 106th birthday in BlackpoolLily McGowan celebrates her 106th birthday in Blackpool
Lily McGowan celebrates her 106th birthday in Blackpool

The birthday milestone makes her one of the oldest people in Lancashire.

Bispham woman Sarah Marian Knight, who celebrated her 109th birthday on June 30, is thought to be the oldest person in the Red Rose county.

Read More
Bispham grandmother celebrates her 109th birthday and is believed to be Lancashi...

Natalie Steeden, senior carer at Berwick House, said: “Lily chose to live here in January 2019 after her late husband Mac lived here previously where Lily would come and visit him.

Berwick House Care Home, Blackpool. Photo: Google ImagesBerwick House Care Home, Blackpool. Photo: Google Images
Berwick House Care Home, Blackpool. Photo: Google Images
Hide Ad

“She still enjoys a game of bingo and always likes to have her hair and nails done every week.

"We had a wonderful time celebrating her special birthday.”

Hide Ad

Lily says the only advice on reaching the great age of 106 years old and having a happy life is ‘whisky and having a good sense of humour’!

For the special birthday, Berwick House arranged a garden party with a BBQ and singer, and of course a nice glass of whisky.

Natalie added: “Lily enjoyed her day with her loved ones and staff.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashirePrime Minister