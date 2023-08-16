It’s 106 not out for Blackpool woman Lily McGowan.

Lily celebrated the huge milestone at the Berwick House Rest Home on Berwick Road, South Shore, on Tuesday August 15.

She was born on that date in 1917 – one year before the end of the First World War.

At the time King George V was the reigning British monarch and the Prime Minister as David Lloyd George.

The birthday milestone makes her one of the oldest people in Lancashire.

Bispham woman Sarah Marian Knight, who celebrated her 109th birthday on June 30, is thought to be the oldest person in the Red Rose county.

Natalie Steeden, senior carer at Berwick House, said: “Lily chose to live here in January 2019 after her late husband Mac lived here previously where Lily would come and visit him.

“She still enjoys a game of bingo and always likes to have her hair and nails done every week.

"We had a wonderful time celebrating her special birthday.”

Lily says the only advice on reaching the great age of 106 years old and having a happy life is ‘whisky and having a good sense of humour’!

For the special birthday, Berwick House arranged a garden party with a BBQ and singer, and of course a nice glass of whisky.