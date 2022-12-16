Casualties treated by paramedics in Blackpool after road traffic collision
Firefighters spent 45 minutes trying to release two casualties from their vehicles in Blackpool yesterday evening following a road traffic collision.
The incident took place yesterday (Thursday) evening at around 5.36pm on Saint Leonard's Road where two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident involved two vehicles. Firefighters used small tools to release two casualties from their vehicles, before both casualties were placed in the care of paramedics. Crews were in attendance for forty-five minutes."