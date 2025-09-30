Cast announced for hit musical Miss Saigon heading to Blackpool next year

More details have been revealed about the highly anticipated hit musical Miss Saigon, heading to Blackpool next year.

Michael Harrison, in association with Cameron Mackintosh, is delighted to reveal rehearsal photography for the thrilling new production of MISS SAIGON, which sees Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical reborn.

With the rehearsal images comes the full cast list and below is everything you need to know.

What is Miss Saigon?

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17 year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

The soaring score features hit songs including; “The Heat is On in Saigon”, “The Movie in My Mind”, “Last Night of the World” and “The American Dream”.

Miss Saigon leads Kim (Julianne Pundan) and Chris (Jack Kane). | Danny Kaan Photography

When is it coming to Blackpool?

Miss Saigon will be at the Winter Gardens Opera Housebetween Tuesday, June 30 and Saturday, July 4 July 2026.

Who will star in the musical?

Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, International Tour; Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Australian Tour) reprises their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. The Australian dates saw the Filipino-Australian actor take home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

The new UK production of MISS SAIGON also welcomes bright new talent and recent Brit School graduate, Julianne Pundan, as she makes her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane (who has starred in Dragon Heart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) with Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson) as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls, is John, Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

Company of Miss Saigon. | Danny Kaan Photography

The cast is completed by Mikko Juan (Hulu /BBC iPlayer’s Better Things, Urinetown: The Musical) as Thuyand Ace who reached the semi-finals of BBC 1’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team, as Gigi, Bea Ward as Alternate Kim, Aaron Teoh as Alternate Engineer, Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Anh Koha Trần, Yiling Yang, Aimee Yue and Carmen Zhu.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for Miss Saigon are available to purchase from the Winter Gardens website here.

You can also phone 0844 770 0593 or head down to the Winter Gardens Box Office, located on Church Street, which is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.

Tickets start from £24.45.

Where else is Miss Saigon heading?

Opening at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal where it plays from Saturday 4 – Saturday 25 October 2025, the major UK and Ireland tour will also visit the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October - Saturday 1 November 2025); Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 - Saturday 15 November 2025); The Alexandra, Birmingham (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 29 November 2025); Grand Theatre, Leeds (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 December 2025) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 - Saturday 3 January 2026); Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Tuesday 6 January – Saturday 10 January, 2026); Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (Tuesday 13 January – Saturday 17 January, 2026); Hull New Theatre (Tuesday 20 January - Saturday 24 January, 2026); Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Tuesday 27 January – Saturday 7 February, 2026); Theatre Royal, Plymouth (Tuesday 17 February – Saturday 28 February, 2026); His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Tuesday 3 March – Saturday 7 March, 2026); Grand Opera House, Belfast (Tuesday 10 March – Saturday 21 March, 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 March – Saturday 4 April, 2026); Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 7 April - Saturday 11 April 2026), Empire Theatre, Liverpool (Tuesday 21 April – Saturday 2 May 2026); Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026); Theatre Royal, Norwich (Tuesday 12 – Saturday 23 May 2026), Millennium Forum, Derry / Londonderry (Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 May 2026); Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 June 2026); King’s Theatre, Glasgow (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 20 June 2026); Winter Gardens, Blackpool (Tuesday 30 June – Saturday 4 July 2026), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Tuesday 7 – Saturday 18 July 2026) and Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol (Tuesday 21 July – Saturday 1 August 2026).