The staging by Leicester Curve, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Mayflower Theatre Southampton will be at the Grand Theatre from October 18 to 22 and will feature Molly-Grace Cutler as music legend Carole King, whose remarkable rise from schoolgirl singer/songwriter to chart-topping music legend is brought beautifully to life in the smash-hit West End and Broadway show.

The new production marks a return to the resort for the musical, which previously wowed audiences at Blackpool’s Opera House in 2018, featuring countless King classics from (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend and So Far Away to It Might as Well Rain Until September and Up on the Roof.

Also included is the spectacle of 1960s recording star and King’s former babysitter Little Eva performing The Locomotion on roller skates.

Molly-Grace Cutler will star as Carole King when Beautiful comes to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Beautiful takes audiences back to the heart of King’s landmark 1971 album Tapestry, which held the Billboard number one for 15 consecutive weeks and remained on the charts for nearly six years.

The album collected four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Carole, who has recently turned 80, fought her way into the record industry as a teenager and sold her first hit Will You Love Me Tomorrow when she was just 17.

A scene from Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, coming to Blackpool's Grand Theatre in October

By the time she was 20, she was writing No 1s for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll, including The Drifters, The Shirelles, Aretha Franklin and The Monkees. But her greatest challenge was to find her own voice and finally step into the spotlight.

The musical is currently touring the country to rave reviews.

In the company as Carole’s song-writing partner and first husband Gerry Goffin is Tom Milner, who played Jimmy in the touring production of Green Day’s American Idiot at Blackpool Opera House in 2019.