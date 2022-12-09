Carleton Choir all set to stage festive concert at St Martin and St Hilda's Church, Carleton
Carleton Community Chorus is staging a special concert to help get people in the festive mood.
The choir will be performing a range of Christmas-themed music at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s Church, on Fleetwood Road, Carleton, on Tuesday December 13, from 7pm to 9pm.
The programme will also feature some non-festive songs too, including a version of Sting’s Fields of Gold.
Entry is free but any donations will go to church funds.
Choir member Yvonne Atkinson said: “We are a mixed ability choir which welcomes all people who like to sing.
"Singing is so uplifting and very beneficial to mental health.
"We do have some very fine singers who perform lovely solos, and our concert will also include a talented trumpet player!”
New members are welcome and rehearsals take place every term time Tuesday, at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Anyone who would like more information about the choir or band can visit the website www.carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk.