The choir will be performing a range of Christmas-themed music at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s Church, on Fleetwood Road, Carleton, on Tuesday December 13, from 7pm to 9pm.

The programme will also feature some non-festive songs too, including a version of Sting’s Fields of Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free but any donations will go to church funds.

Carleton Community Chorus will give a concert in Carleton on Tuesday December 13

Choir member Yvonne Atkinson said: “We are a mixed ability choir which welcomes all people who like to sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Singing is so uplifting and very beneficial to mental health.

"We do have some very fine singers who perform lovely solos, and our concert will also include a talented trumpet player!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New members are welcome and rehearsals take place every term time Tuesday, at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s, from 7pm to 8.30pm.