Jack, 34, who has been playing David in the soap for 22 years, had the oddest of experiences when he finally got to unveil the incredibly lifelike model.

He said: “My first initial reaction, I mean, it’s weird!

"It’s just how close a match it is to myself.

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd gets ready to meet his doppelganger

"When I first went down to see them at Madam Tussauds they were saying ‘how do you want it to look?’ and I said ‘like me’!

"They asked if I wanted spots, blemishes.

"I said yes, you’ve got to, any imperfections will make people think ‘yes, that’s quite close’.”

Which one's the real Jack?

In taking residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade, the new “David Platt” joins some of the most iconic characters from Coronation Street, including Jack and Vera, Bet Lynch, Deirdre and Ken, and Michelle Connor.

After seeing his wax figure for the first time, Jack added: “Seeing the figure face-to-face was incredibly surreal, it looks so much like me and really captures the essence of David Platt’s character!

“It’s a massive honour to have my figure appear alongside some of the Street’s most iconic characters and all of the other amazing figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.”

David Platt has certainly featured in some high profile stories over the past two decades in Coronation Street.

In just a few of those storylines, he he was almost a victim of serial killer Richard Hillman, become a father only to have the baby aborted without being consulted, he was drugged and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance and later framed for theft and sent to prison.

David, whose parents were Gail and Martin Platt, continues to be a major character in the soap.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently unveiled its first ever UK drag queen figure, Ru Paul, as well as a new figure of Boris Johnson, complete with the former Prime Minister’s trademark untameable hair.

