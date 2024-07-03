Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Cannon, one half of the record-breaking TV sensation Cannon & Ball, has been encouraged by singing superstar Robbie Williams to tour the UK with his first solo show later this year, and he’s coming to Lancashire twice.

Cannon & Ball were working-class lads that were catapulted to fame via social clubs back in the seventies, going on to headline record breaking shows across the UK, clocking up a double ‘This is Your Life’ feature with Eamonn Andrews and becoming regular headliners at the Royal Variety show.

A household name responsible for some 20 million plus viewers during his peak time Saturday evening TV shows, Tommy Cannon is only just heading out on his first UK solo theatre tour now at the age of 86 - four years after losing his much-loved comedy partner Bobby Ball during Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining how the death of former Blackpool resident Bobby knocked his confidence, Tommy said: “Like thousands of people, Covid and its restrictions brought unprecedented challenges on every level.

“In the early days of Covid I was still performing regularly with Bobby who was my stage partner of 59 years in our special double act ‘Cannon & Ball’.

“Sadly, during Covid Bobby passed away and suddenly, I felt extremely vulnerable, desperately low and hugely depressed. My confidence had gone as I had lost my entertainment soul mate and partner of nearly six decades. I just felt lost and sad’’

Thankfully however, father of five Tommy has regained his confidence after being encouraged to get back on the road again- by none other than Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy will now be heading to Blackburn and Fleetwood as part of its tour this Winter.

Tommy Cannon holds a photo of himself hugging Robbie Williams. | submit

How did Robbie Williams encourage Tommy to go back on tour?

Tommy said: “This tour was inspired by meeting Robbie Williams. Robbie invited me and my family to his last tour as special guests and when we met up after his show in Manchester, he made me feel so welcome and relevant, in fact during his concert he introduced me to the 22,000 plus crowd and had everyone chanting my name. I honestly didn’t realise that people would still feel that love, when I got home, I thought about it and decided “why not” I still have an audience out there, it’s just that like me, they are a little older. That night in front of Robbie was a real game – changer!

“Robbie told me he had been a huge fan of Cannon and Ball through the years and a huge host of other star names from the world of entertainment have also offered support and encouragement to me to get up and get back on stage.”

What else has Tommy said about the tour?

Tommy said: “I can’t wait to get started with my solo tour – I think that at the age of 86 it’s likely to be some kind of a record breaker when it comes to debut tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank so many special friends that have helped me put the past behind me and have been encouraging me to step out again. I am so looking forward to getting back to Blackburn. Having been born in Oldham, it’s an town that is very familiar to me. Together with Bobby we had some memorable times working in the area, both when starting out and at our peak. We made many friends throughout that period and I know that the fans are looking forward to re-living the good times we shared together around the Blackburn patch”.

“The super loyal fans have been contacting in loads of ways - urging me to keep the legacy going on stage. I am truly buzzing to get on the theatre tour across the UK and meet the many fans. I’m 86 now and I feel like I am in great shape to progress.’’

Cannon & Ball at a Royal Variety Performance | submit

What can you expect from ‘Rock on Tommy’?

Kicking off this October, Rock on Tommy is a varietyin which Tommy will chat through his memories of working at the very top of his profession , whilst also sharing classic clips.

Rock on Tommy will also include support from some of Tommy’s very favourite acts and an audience Q&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Tommy coming to Lancashire?

Rock on Tommy plays the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Saturday, October 19, and then the Empire Theatre in Blackburn on Wednesday, October 30 2024 at 7:30 pm.

Where can you buy tickets?

You can buy tickets for Tommy’s Fleetwood show here.