A candlelight vigil will be held on Lytham Green in honour of a “loving” teenage girl following her death.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5).

Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to Bella, her grandmother Dianne said: “Her personality was absolutely fantastic. She was so bubbly and kind.

Bella Greer sadly died after being found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point

“She loved the world and loved life and just lit up everyone’s day. She was beautiful inside and out.

“She always laughed, she was always pleasant and she loved her sister Ava and her mum.”

Dianne says Bella – a student at Saint Bede’s Catholic High School – suffered from mental health problems and had been bullied since primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite this Bella would still make sure to help the people around her feel better.

Her family described her as a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket"

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was so funny. She would dance every morning and if her mum was ever feeling down she would always cheer her up,” Dianne added.

“Others have forced her down this path. We need to raise awareness of mental health problems and bullying as it’s swept under the carpet."

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Bella on social media following the tragic news of her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person wrote: “We are so very sorry for your loss. What a beautiful girl.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Bella on social media following the news of her death

“My son said she had the best smile and he will always be sad he won’t get to see her or laugh with her again. Gone far too soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “My heart is broken for you all. The girls have nothing but kind words to say about Bella.

“She showed nothing but kindness to everyone she met. She was bubbly and full of fun. They will miss her so much.

“I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella’s family have arranged a candlelit vigil on Lytham Green and they have urged as many people to come as possible.

It will take place from 6pm on Sunday (October 8) and Lytham Windmill will also be lit up pink in her memory.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for all the kind words, the flowers, everything,” Dianne said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want as many people to come as possible to light Lytham Green up.

“Please come to show your support.”