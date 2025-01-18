Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cancer survivor who "owes her life" to friend Linda Nolan said star was beautiful "inside and out" and "taught her to make the most of life" despite having cancer herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gail Jones, 59, grew up obsessing over the Nolan Sisters, going to every concert, every meet-and-greet, and buying every album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Jones, 59, grew up obsessing over the Nolan Sisters, going to every concert, every meet-and-greet, and buying every album. | SWNS

Gail ended up being diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2020, ten years after the late Bernie Nolan had encouraged her to check her breasts, as a result of the singer's life-saving advice.

Gail ended up developing a close friendship with Linda, who also had cancer, and Linda supported Gail through her treatment until she was given the all-clear in November 2021.

They last had a call two weeks ago where she said "I'm still here and I'm still going, so I'm going to live every day".

The mum-of-four, from West Bromwich, West Midlands, credits both Linda and sister Bernie for saving her life - and said the news of Linda's death is "absolutely devastating".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail ended up developing a close friendship with Linda who supported her through her treatment until she was given the all-clear in November 2021 | Alex Cousins / SWNS

Gail last spoke to Linda on the phone two weeks ago, and knew her health was deteriorating - but it didn't make the news of her death any less of a blow.

She said: "I'm heartbroken. Linda got me through some very dark times in my life and my cancer treatment.

"When I was diagnosed, I was so scared but Linda was so strong and positive, and she taught me to make the most of life.

"She and Bernie literally saved my life. I didn't want to be here at times, but Linda kept me going and reminded me what I have to live for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was funny, she was strong and inspirational. She was beautiful inside and out."

Gail Jones with Linda Nolan at a previous meeting. Gail said, "Linda literally saved my life. I didn't want to be here at times, but she kept me going and reminded me what I have to live for. She was funny, she was strong and inspirational. She was beautiful inside and out." | SWNS

Gail found a lump in her breast in July 2020, a decade after the late Bernie had reminded her never to forget the checks.

She was diagnosed with a grade-three tumour as a result and reached out to Linda, who supported Gail through her journey while also living with incurable cancer herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail, who lives with wife Susan Jones, 60, maintained a friendship with Linda even after going into remission a year later.

Gail, who lives with wife Susan Jones, 60, maintained a friendship with Linda until the Nolan sister's death on January 15 | SWNS

They would meet up and keep in contact on the phone, and last spoke two weeks before Linda's death, which was announced today (January 15).

Gail said: "Linda hated the word 'brave' - she would tell me 'it's not about being brave, I don't have a choice!'

“But I still think she was so brave.

"My God, she was inspirational too. And such a beautiful soul, inside and out. She always had time for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last few weeks, she hadn't been well at all, but she'd say 'I'm still here and I'm still going, so I'm going to live every day'.

"I'm heartbroken because I knew how much she wanted to live."

Gail said she could tell Linda was deteriorating when they last spoke by phone two weeks ago.

She said: "She told me she wanted to live longer, but that she wasn't frightened to die."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail said Linda had helped her to see the light when she was going through her own mental battles as a result of cancer | Alex Cousins / SWNS

Gail said Linda had helped her to see the light when she was going through her own mental battles as a result of cancer.

She said: "Linda made me feel like I wanted to enjoy every single day and be happy to be here.

"I like to think I can be as tough as she was, if anything happened to me.

"I hope the crowds line the streets in Blackpool like they did for Bernie.

"I hope the people of Blackpool give her a good send off. She definitely deserves one."