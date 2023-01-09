Here’s all you need to know about taking part in the charity’s much-loved events in Blackpool this year.

When are the Race for Life events in Blackpool?

The Race for Life 3k, 5k and 10k events will take place on the evening of Wednesday, July 5 on the Promenade and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Race for Life Blackpool in 2022

This is the 30th year of Race for Life, and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Use this code for 50 per cent off the entry fee

Anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

The Race for Life half price sale runs until Tuesday, January 31.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

‘Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones’

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. We’d love for as many people as possible across Lancashire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

How does Race for Life help people affected by cancer?

Cancer Research UK Race for Life is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10m people have taken part, raising more than £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

