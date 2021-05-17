Can you give Zeus a home?
Zeus is 12 years old and is at the RSPCA due to his owner’s ill health, but he still has the energy of a pup.
He loves going on walks and walks nicely on lead. He likes the company of other dogs on a walk, however he would prefer to be the only dog in the household and he isn’t suitable to live with cats.Zeus is looking for a quiet retirement home where he can get lots of attention and enjoy his senior years relaxing. He is looking for a home without children and someone who will be around for the most part of the day as he can be a bit anxious when left alone for too long.
Zeus is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee £180.00. For all enquiries , please ring the RSPCA on 01253 703000.
