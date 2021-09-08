Can you give Grogu the rabbit a home?

He is an independent rabbit who loves to run around and much prefers all four feet on the floor. He hasn't had much human interaction in his previous home as he can be nervous and startled at times if you move to quick so he will benefit from having an adopter that has the time to build up his confidence and make him more comfortable. He enjoys treat time and will often approach you to take food directly from your hand. Grogu is looking for a female bunny who will provide him with much needed companionship. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is £60.00. For details ring the RSPCA on 01253 703000.