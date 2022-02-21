Can you give Chico a home where he can do zoomies?

He is a friendly boy with quite a laid back nature. He walks nicely on lead but enjoys spending time off hislead in the paddocks, where he loves to do zoomies!

It is believed Chico has not had much interaction with other dogs as he can seem unsure and not totally comfortable in their presence so he will be better suited to a home where he is the only pet.

He can be a little grumpy when having his paws touched and nails trimmed so his new adopters need to be mindful of this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chico pet of the week

Chico is looking for an active home with someone who has previous dog experience, preferably with Lurchers and who will help him adapt to life in a new home.

He is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is £180.00.

For more details contact the RSPCA on 01253 703000.