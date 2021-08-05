Can you give Bella a home?

Bella is looking for a home

Bella arrived at the centre with very sore skin, caused by a flea allergy.

The staff have worked hard giving her regular medicated baths, which have seen her skin improve greatly and all her fur re-grow.

So now she’s ready to find a new forever home.

Although Bella likes to go on walks with other dogs, she is looking for a home where she will get 100 per cent attention.

She’ wants someone preferably with large breed experience, as she can be quite strong on lead, especially when she sees other dogs or people.

She can be a little wary of new people but this is often solved with the promise of a treat, then she’s your best friend.

She is a big, boisterous girl, who doesn’t always know her size, so for that reason we are looking for a home with adults only.

Bella is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, flea’d and wormed.

Her adoption fee is £200.00. Call 01253 703000.