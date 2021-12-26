Can you find a place in your heart - and home - for these lonely cats?

1. Fleur

Age: Senior Elderly Fleur needs a kind home to look after her in her twilight years. The former stray was found on the streets more than a year ago, and vet appointments revealed she was suffering from a kidney problem, and she now requires a special diet. Fleur would be an excellent lap cat companion and would be happy being an indoor cat with a window to watch the world go by, or with a small, quiet, garden where she can have the odd mooch. Contact: Homeward Bound Cat Rescue on Facebook