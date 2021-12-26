Can you find a place in your heart - and home - for these lonely cats?

The Blackpool Gazette has teamed up with Furry Tails cat rescue and the Homeward Bound group in an effort to find good homes for these tough-to-love felines, who have been consistently overlooked by prospective owners.
Lynn Vickers, of the Furry Tails rescue on Stockydale Road, said: "During the past year we had to close the rescue while Covid-19 was going on, and so we weren't able to rehome any of our cats, while new cats were still coming in.
"Unfortunately, many people who want cats want little kittens. By the time a cat reaches five or six they're thought of as being too old, and if they're 12 or 13 people just don't want to know. If these cats could get a home for Christmas, it would be the best present. All we want is to see them in a good home."
1. Fleur
Age: Senior
Elderly Fleur needs a kind home to look after her in her twilight years. The former stray was found on the streets more than a year ago, and vet appointments revealed she was suffering from a kidney problem, and she now requires a special diet.
Fleur would be an excellent lap cat companion and would be happy being an indoor cat with a window to watch the world go by, or with a small, quiet, garden where she can have the odd mooch. Contact: Homeward Bound Cat Rescue on Facebook
2. Ellie
Age: One
Ellie was found wandering the streets in Layton in September. Loving and playful, she has sadly been overlooked in favour of younger, more unusual-looking cats. She would be well suited to family life, and is friendly with responsible children. Contact: Furry Tails Feline Welfare on 01253 839500
3. Mittens and Daisy
Age: One
These bonded sisters are looking for a home together. Daisy is the quiet one of the pair, while Mittens is more outgoing. They would make great family cats, open to families with responsible children over 10. Contact: Furry Tails Feline Welfare on 01253 839500
4. Tiddles
Age: Seven
This middle-aged moggy is one of a kind. While most ginger cats are male, Tiddles is one of the rare females to boast a red coat.
Tiddles was a beloved pet for many years, but sadly her owner died in October. Shy at first, she took some time to come out of her shell and open up to other people She would be well-suited to a home with an older person Contact: Furry Tails Feline Welfare on 01253 839500