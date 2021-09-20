'Can we find me?' Alan Carr jokes as he lies down in front of Blackpool Tower

The award-winning comedian and TV presenter, 45, brought his Regional Trinket show to the Grand Theatre on Friday and Saturday, with tickets sold at £28.50, to tell of his recent highs – including his star-studded wedding – and his lows – which involved being stuck on a farm during lockdown.

And he poked fun at his own celebrity status while walking on the Comedy Carpet in front of the Tower.

Photographer Andy Hollingworth said: “‘Can we find me?’ he chuckled. Quick as a flash, he took off his hat, donned those iconic glasses and [led] next to his moniker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan first led beside his name on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool two years ago - and returned to see it at the weekend (Picture: Alan Carr/Instagram)

“He’s not showing off – in fact, the absolute opposite. At the core of Alan’s beautiful camp comedy is the ridiculousness of it all.

“Alan can’t quite believe his own story – he pokes fun at his A-list experience.”

One fan, who was in the audience, said Alan put on a “fantastic show”.