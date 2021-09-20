'Can we find me?' Alan Carr jokes as he lies down in front of Blackpool Tower
Funnyman Alan Carr appeared in the the resort to perform two stand-up shows at the weekend.
The award-winning comedian and TV presenter, 45, brought his Regional Trinket show to the Grand Theatre on Friday and Saturday, with tickets sold at £28.50, to tell of his recent highs – including his star-studded wedding – and his lows – which involved being stuck on a farm during lockdown.
And he poked fun at his own celebrity status while walking on the Comedy Carpet in front of the Tower.
Photographer Andy Hollingworth said: “‘Can we find me?’ he chuckled. Quick as a flash, he took off his hat, donned those iconic glasses and [led] next to his moniker.
“He’s not showing off – in fact, the absolute opposite. At the core of Alan’s beautiful camp comedy is the ridiculousness of it all.
“Alan can’t quite believe his own story – he pokes fun at his A-list experience.”
One fan, who was in the audience, said Alan put on a “fantastic show”.
