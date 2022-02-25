Campaigners hail success after breast screening set to return to Fleetwood

The North Lancashire & South Cumbria Breast Screening Service, run by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed last month that it would be unable to move the mobile vans from their current positions in Lytham, Blackpool and Lancaster.

This meant that women in Fleetwood and Wyre, a large number of whom didn't have access to cars, were having to travel miles for screening.

Some needed to take as many as three buses to screenings in Lytham, while others were even asked to attend session in Lancaster - almost 25 miles away from Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith with councillors Lorraine Beavers and Cheryl Raynor

Cat Smith, the Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, mounted a campaign with Fleetwood councillors to bring about the service's return and said at the time: "Where there is deprivation, there is poor health and its in these areas that we need more services, not less.

"I’m really concerned this decision has been driven by having to hit Department of Health targets."

Today the MP stated on social media: "After weeks of pressing local health leaders, petitioning Parliament and relentless public pressure, I am delighted to confirm that the mobile breast screening service will return to Fleetwood from April, and appointments will be bookable from March 4."

Fears about the service not returning were first raised by Fleetwood resident Carol Dickinson 66, of Kemp Street, who set up the Facebook group, Bring the Mobile Breast Screening unit to Fleetwood and Wyre, after she was told the mobile service would not be coming to the town.

Carol Dickinson raised concerns via her Facebook page

She said today: "I couldn't be happier - and the service has provided an extra van for this, so no other area is missing out.

"I would say to any women from Fleetwood who did not attend their screenings because of the distance, make sure you re-book them. It's really important not to miss out."

Carol said the huge response of local people to her Facebook campaign meant that she was keeping the page going under the new name, Breast of Friends Fleetwood and Wyre.

Dr Sarah Hauxwell, Clinical Director for Core Clinical Services, and Lead Cancer Clinician, UHMBT, said: “The decisions around location of breast screening vans was made to ensure as many women as possible across the area had access to breast screening.

"We have continued to work with NHS England and Improvement as commissioners of the service, to secure an additional breast screening van.