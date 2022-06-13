Teddy Wood, who is 18 months old, was born with a rare congenital condition which paralyses the facial muscles and causes mobility and breathing problems.

Doctors at St Mary’ Hospital, Manchester, warned his parents, Carl Wood, 33, and Amber Nuttall, 27, there was a high chance’ their baby would die after he was rushed to hospital for an emergency tracheotomy.

Teddy was later diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which means he will never be able to smile, frown, eat, or even blink on his own, as his face is totally paralysed.

Carer Charlotte Redford (left) with Teddy Wood and parents Amber Nuttall and Carl Wood

The youngster is also unable to breathe on his own - meaning he will need to stay on a ventilator for the rest of his life

It is estimated that there are only between 10,000 to 25,000 cases of Moebius syndrome worldwide.

Unfortunately there is no cure for the syndrome but some of the symptoms can be treated.

Teddy has two round-the-clock carers to help out his parents, as Teddy can’t be left alone in case there are any problems with his tracheostomy, which could be life-threatening.

Teddy Wood with Brian Rose and the signed boxing glove up for auction

Despite his problems Teddy has defied the odds and grown into “a proper little boy” with a shock of brown hair, but he struggles to sit up and has mobility issues, in addition to his breathing problems.

His parents want him to have intense physiotherapy to help improve his overall life experience – but the costs are proving a major obstacle and they are trying to raise £6,000.

So Teddy’s carers, Charlotte Redford and Donna Hannigan, have organised a major fun day to help raise funds.

Baby Teddy Wood with his parents in hospital

The big event takes place at Marton Institute on Saturday July 16, from 1pm until 4pm, with a £5 entry fee.

The fun day will include face-painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, a children’s entertainer, a giant raffle and an auction.

Teddy’s parents have also set up a funding page.

Charlotte, 33, of Maurice Grove, Bispham said: “I care for Teddy two mornings a week and in the evenings and I can see how much he is trying to sit up.

Teddy Wood with carer Donna Hannigan

"He loves to play with his toys

"I just want to help him and his parents, they are trying so hard to help him make the best of his life.

"The fun day will give local people a good day out and help their fundraising.”

Amber, of Garstang Road West, said: “People are surprised how much Teddy has grown, he looks like a proper little boy now instead of a baby.

"We can see every day how independent he wants to be but he really struggles.

"I am always reading about Moebius Syndrome and I read an article about a little boy in London who has the same condition.

Amber and Carl with Marcy, CJ, Tyler and Rocco

"His mum said that one of the things that had made a big difference was the special physiotherapy he had received, which had really helped him.

"Her little boy can now sit up and do much more than he could before.

"As parents, we’ve looked into it to try and see what we can do.

"We’ve been told that if he had the sessions over three weeks, for two hours a day, it would cost £4,985.

"It even costs £325 for an initial assessment.

"We are trying to save some money but we can’t afford all of it, which is why we set up the funding page.

"Teddy will always need a ventilator for the rest of his life but we will do everything we can to give him the best life he can have."

Amber an Carl, a delivery driver, have four older children – Tyler, Rocco, Marcy and CJ, who all dote on their little brother.

Teddy’s story has come to the attention of well known sportsmen, such an Blackpool boxer Brian ‘The Lion’ Rose and ex-cricketer and Top Gear presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

Brian has donated some signed gloves and a poster for the auction and year’s membership of his academy, while Freddie has given a signed cricket ball.

Amber admits she and Carl found Teddy’s condition and precarious health daunting at first.

They were alerted to their son’s condition early on - but doctors had no idea how severe his problems would be until he was actually born.

A scan taken when Amber was 12 weeks pregnant showed increased fluid on the back of the baby’s neck, and they later discovered he had clubbed feet and micrognathia, a condition in which a child has a very small lower jaw.

Like many parents of seriously ill children, nothing had prepared them for the challenges they faced.

But she says the support and help they have received across the board has helped them.

And Amber has read extensively about Moebius Syndrome, how other parents are coping and about what help is out there.

She added: “We will do whatever we need to do to make sure he’s OK.”