That’s son of Burnley and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North on the penultimate day of his 100 mile rowing challenge for Comic Relief.

Yesterday saw Jordan heave himself along the canals from Wolverhampton to Market Drayton through relentless rain and wind, despite falling to the floor the previous evening through utter exhaustion.

Jordan North manages to raise a a smile as he waves to cheering supporters on his epic 100 mile rowing challenge

This morning Jordan said: “Yesterday it was raining constantly, and I was soaked to the bone. It was mentally the most challenging day so far.

“I don’t want to get back into the boat, I don’t want to see another boat in my life, or another canal!

“It’s getting to a point where I am literally just thinking ‘one more stroke down’. I can feel every stroke now - every time I go forward, every time I go back. I just want to get into bed and sleep. I am so tired.”

As he was about to set off, Jordan was on the brink of tears as he discovered a heartfelt note from his colleagues at BBC Radio 1 to keep him motivated.

The strain shows for Jordan North on the penultimate day of his 100 mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley

Jordan, who is currently rowing 23 miles between Liverpool and Wigan, was delighted to find out that so far BBC Radio 1 listeners have raised over £200,000 in support of his extraordinary Red Nose Day efforts.

A teary Jordan said: “It’s amazing, thank you so much to everyone who has donated. It really means the world to me. It’s fantastic.”