Bumper turnout to celebrate Seasiders legend Tony Green's 75th birthday

The event in honour of former midfielder Tony Green at the Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road stadium attracted a host of fans as well as football greats such as Ian Callaghan, Bobby Moncur and Malcolm McDonald.

Green, who turned 75 on October 30, was signed for Pool by then manager Stan Mortensen in 1967, for £13,500 from Scottish side Albion Rovers.

He went on to make 123 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and helped the club lift the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1971, before joining Newcastle United in 1971 in a £150,000 part-exchange deal involving Keith Dyson.

Tony Green was guest of honour at the dinner

Green was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Bloomfield Road, when it was officially opened by former Pool team-mate Jimmy Armfield in April 2006.

The tribute dinner, for which former team-mates unable to attend were invited to submit video messages, was organised by Chris Hull, who played a key role in the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Mortensen’s birth earlier this year, at which Green was a special guest.

Chris, who interviewed Green about his career during the evening, said: “Tony is one of Blackpool’s greats and it was only fitting we celebrate such a landmark birthday. Blackpool and the football world did him proud.”

A full house for the event

Tony being interviewed on the night by event organiser Chris Hull