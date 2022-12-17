Before his bust schedule next week Santa made an important stop at Brian House Children’s Hospice on Friday afternoon to drop off some early Christmas presents.

He was joined by Buddy the Elf who is currently entertaining the crowds at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with his musical and said he was “really excited to be at the hospice with Santa.”

Elf The Musical is based on the hit movie starring Will Farrell which follows the heart warming story of Buddy – a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.

Here are eight pictures Buddy and Santa putting a smile on children’s faces.

