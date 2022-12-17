News you can trust since 1873
Buddy the Elf cast visit children at Brian House

Before his bust schedule next week Santa made an important stop at Brian House Children’s Hospice on Friday afternoon to drop off some early Christmas presents.

By Emma Downey
5 minutes ago

He was joined by Buddy the Elf who is currently entertaining the crowds at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with his musical and said he was “really excited to be at the hospice with Santa.”

Elf The Musical is based on the hit movie starring Will Farrell which follows the heart warming story of Buddy – a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.

Here are eight pictures Buddy and Santa putting a smile on children’s faces.

1. The cast of Elf visit children at Brian House Children's Hospice

Santa and Buddy were delighted to be dropping off some presents

Photo: Dave Nelson

2. The cast of Elf visit children at Brian House Children's Hospice

Strike a pose!

Photo: Dave Nelson

3. The cast of Elf visit children at Brian House Children's Hospice

Elf the Musical is currently showing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. The cast of Elf visit children at Brian House Children's Hospice

Santa came all the way from the North Pole to give the children early Christmas presents

Photo: Dave Nelson

