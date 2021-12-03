Buckets of love for Blackpool nurse who died of skin cancer aged 30

Rachel Turner, who died in August

Rachel Turner, née Walmsley, a neo-natal nurse who worked at Royal Preston Hospital, died in August following a two-year battle with advanced skin cancer.

A Christmas fair at the First Bispham Scout and Guides Group, on Devonshire Road, tomorrow has been organised by her family in her memory, in the hopes of raising £5,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Rachel Clarke, 24, who is the older sister of Mrs Turner's stepchildren Oliver and William, said: "We have gone around as many businesses as we can to try and find people who want stalls. We have been working away for the past few months to come up with our own stalls, and we've set up seven between us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was Oliver who actually wanted to do something. Oliver and Rachel were really close, and they had a tight knit relationship. They would do everything together. Oliver has really struggled with grieving Rachel and he has still not processed it, but he wanted to do something to help people, so other people don't have to struggle the way he and his dad have struggled.

"Rachel was only 30 when she died, and that's no age at all. The Rosemere Cancer Foundation was amazing, not just with Rachel but with her mum and dad, her husband and Oliver and William throughout everything, from the moment she was diagnosed to the moment she actually passed, and after that. This is a way for us to give something back to them, letting them know their hard work has not gone unrecognised at all."

The Christmas fair, with a raffle, tombola stands, and at least 15 stalls selling food, drink, Christmas gifts and arts and crafts, will take place tomorrow, December 4, between 10am and 3pm.

Rachel said: "We're hoping to raise around £500. If we can make £500, then we're going to be really happy, but even if the most we make is a penny, it will help. We want to show as much support as possible."