This week, (May 22- May 28) is British Sandwich Week but where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool?

In honour of the commerative week, the Gazette asked its readers to name the best place to grab a butty in Blackpool, and we received over 120 comments.

Suggestions came in from across the Fylde Coast but we’ve taken the 15 cafe’s and bakeries in Blackpool that were named as favourites.

So take a look at the best butty makers in Blackpool, as chosen by you:

Peppermill Café 15 Birley St, FY1 1EG.

Abingdon Barbecue 44 Abingdon St, FY1 1DA.

Nosh 20 Whitegate Dr, FY3 9AQ Tasha Greenwood: "Nosh on Whitegate drive is my favourite"

