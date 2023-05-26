British Sandwich Week: best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool according to locals
This week, (May 22- May 28) is British Sandwich Week but where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 09:53 BST
In honour of the commerative week, the Gazette asked its readers to name the best place to grab a butty in Blackpool, and we received over 120 comments.
Suggestions came in from across the Fylde Coast but we’ve taken the 15 cafe’s and bakeries in Blackpool that were named as favourites.
So take a look at the best butty makers in Blackpool, as chosen by you:
