British Sandwich Week: best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool according to locals

This week, (May 22- May 28) is British Sandwich Week but where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 09:53 BST

In honour of the commerative week, the Gazette asked its readers to name the best place to grab a butty in Blackpool, and we received over 120 comments.

Suggestions came in from across the Fylde Coast but we’ve taken the 15 cafe’s and bakeries in Blackpool that were named as favourites.

So take a look at the best butty makers in Blackpool, as chosen by you:

These are the best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool, according to Gazette readers.

1. British Sandwich Week

These are the best places to grab a sandwich in Blackpool, according to Gazette readers.

15 Birley St, FY1 1EG.

2. Peppermill Café

15 Birley St, FY1 1EG. Photo: Google Maps

44 Abingdon St, FY1 1DA.

3. Abingdon Barbecue

44 Abingdon St, FY1 1DA. Photo: Google Maps

20 Whitegate Dr, FY3 9AQ Tasha Greenwood: "Nosh on Whitegate drive is my favourite"

4. Nosh

20 Whitegate Dr, FY3 9AQ Tasha Greenwood: "Nosh on Whitegate drive is my favourite" Photo: Google Maps

