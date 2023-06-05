British Bike Week 2023: How to get involved in cycling in Lancashire for Bike Week (June 5-11)

Bike Week is an annual celebration of cycling, in partnership with Cycling UK, with the aim of encouraging more people to cycle more often. This week is the 100th Bike Week – marking a century of celebrating everyday cycling for everyone.

There are numerous benefits to cycling, some of which we outline below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get involved with fellow cyclists in Lancashire and why you should take up the two-wheeled hobby.

Get on your bike in Lancashire for British Bike Week (June 5-11)

Why should I ride a bike?

Bike riding offers a multitude of benefits for the brain, relationships, health, and overall happiness. Engaging in regular cycling enhances blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain, serving as an excellent cardiovascular workout.

If you're new to cycling and uncertain about suitable routes or whether you want to ride for leisure or aspire to become an Olympic cyclist, joining a cycling club is a fantastic way to get involved. Many clubs allow you to participate in a ride or two before requiring membership.

Cycling clubs provide an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow riders who share similar interests. The larger the club, the more diverse its range of activities, including club-run rides that can expand your repertoire of cycling experiences. For those interested in racing, certain clubs offer coaching and training sessions to help you improve your fitness level. Additionally, riding in groups is a wonderful way to socialise and enjoy the company of others..

Cycling - whatever your fitness level - is a great way to boost your physical and mental health

Here are some of the cycling clubs in Lancashire keen to attract new members:

Garstang Cycling Club:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members meet at the Royal Oak pub in Garstang on Saturday mornings. Rides start at 9.30am.The club run a three month ride programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club website says: We are a friendly club and not everyone is a lycra-clad racer, so don't feel intimidated if you are more leisure cyclist than Olympic hopeful!

Visit their website for more details.

Ribble Valley Cycling and Racing Club

The RVCRC provide cycling opportunities for people of all ages and in multiple disciplines from touring and racing as well as weekly club rides.

The club website says: As one of Preston’s foremost Cycling Clubs, we have a tradition of providing cycling opportunities for people of all ages for more than 60 years. Whether you’re an experienced rider, or someone who wants a leisurely hobby to take part in, we’re sure to have something for you.

Visit their website here.

Preston Wheelers

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wheelers is a traditional cycling club founded in 1927. Club Nights take place on the first and third Fridays of the month at Our Lady and St Edwards Parish Centre in Marlborough Drive, Fulwood.

The club website says: We are always looking for new members and a very warm welcome awaits anyone thinking of joining.

Visit their website for more details.

Red Rose Olympic CC

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family based club catering for all ages and cycling interests and UK British Cycling qualified coaches.

The club website says: Red Rose Olympic has a vibrant racing scene with members competing in Road, traffic free Criterim Racing, Cyclo-Cross, Mountain Bike XC, Track and Time Trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Go-Ride Racing through to regional, national and international events, members race at all levels.

Visit their website here.

Blackpool Clarion Road Cycling Club

Blackpool Clarion is a cycling club for Blackpool and The Fylde for local cyclists looking to develop their own abilities, skills and interests in the company of others.

The club caters for men, women, and children from 5 to 70+ years of age and with varied levels of fitness.

Visit their website here.

Fylde Bicycle Belles

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: Our aim is to encourage more women to get out on their bikes, develop riding confidence and skill and share the camaraderie of our friendly club.

More information here.

Blackpool BMX Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: We aim to attract new riders from all over the area and involve the local community as well. The club has a number of bikes available, and the required safety equipment, which you can hire if you want to give it a try.