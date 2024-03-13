Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was picked on by school bullies over her petite height has had the last laugh after becoming Britain's shortest beauty queen - at 4ft 10in tall.

Catherine-Leigh Cleaves, 26, said she would often come home from school in tears due to the abuse over her petite frame which also left her suffering from anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Catherine bravely overcame the odds to embrace her size and began modelling - despite being told she'd be too small for the industry.

She continued to break the stereotype by entering the Miss England competition this year and was left gobsmacked when she was announced as one of this year's semi-finalists - making her the shortest contestant in the pageant's 94 year history.

Catherine-Leigh Cleaves be taking part in the Miss England semi-final at Viva Blackpool on April 7 (Credit: SWNS)

She will subsequently be taking part in the Miss England semi-final at Viva Blackpool on April 7.

Café worker Catherine, of Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said: "I want to be able to inspire shorter ladies to actually go for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of women hold back because of their height or weight. If I can inspire other ladies, then that's great."

Catherine said her height made her a "prime target" for bullies when she was at school.

"This affected me in ways I can’t put into words," she said.

Catherine-Leigh Cleaves, who is in the running to becoming Miss England. Pictured with Imogen Browne (Credit: SWNS)

"I am a short girl with anxiety and the treatment I received from other people in school made my life harder for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I constantly felt like people would quite literally talk down to me, asking me if the weather was different down there, if I wanted my highchair at the table to eat.

"I would go home from school most days crying because I felt like such an outcast."

But after beating the bullies, Catherine will now be the shortest woman to compete in the Miss England semi-finals, standing at just 147.32cm and with size 2.5 shoes.

The 26-year-old will be the shortest contestant in the pageant's 94 year history

Her mum will need to make alterations to all her dresses for the glitzy event, but Catherine says she has now learned to be proud of her height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine added: "As time has gone on I have come to terms with the fact I will always be short and I'm okay with that now

"I'm quite proud of my height, it's an accomplishment being the shortest person ever in such a massive competition."

Catherine says she began modelling when she was around 22, but she was constantly told the industry was predominately for tall people.

Catherine now hopes to inspire women of similar sizes (Credit: SWNS)

"But they were wrong, I have been published in magazines, I'm always having photoshoots with different photographers and now I am a semi finalist in the Miss England competition," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am a little bit nervous to be around people who are so much taller than me and blending into the background. On the other hand it might give me more recognition.

"Chase your dreams and make them your reality and don’t let anyone make you feel like you don’t belong somewhere because of who you are.

"Love yourself and everyone else will follow."

Miss England organiser Angie Beasley said: "Unlike model agencies, we don’t have height restrictions in Miss England.