Britain's Got Talent finalist and Blackpool panto favourite Steve Royle to perform a variety show in the resort
Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalist and Blackpool panto favourite Steve Royle is bringing a variety show, which promises a “full-filled evening for all the family”, to Blackpool's Grand Theatre one night next month.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:45 pm
The show starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 2.
Tickets cost £21.50 or £19.50 for under 26s and over-65s.
The box office is on 01253 290190.
