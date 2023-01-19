Held on Tuesday, February 7, Steve, who placed third on series 14 of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, in will take to the stage at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre alongside headline sponsor UCLan and destination sponsor Visit Blackpool, to celebrate the achievements and successes of Lancashire's tourism and hospitality sector. Steve's unique talents shone brightly as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2020 and his versatility as a performer and entertainer has led to appearances on The Royal Variety Show, Sunday Night at The Palladium, A Question of Sport, Stars in Their Eyes, The Rob Brydon Show, and The Price is Right. His work as a BBC Radio Lancashire host earned him a Gillard award in 2007; awards that recognise achievements and excellence in local radio. Steve's most recent panto season, Sleeping Beauty at Blackpool Grand Theatre, which ended in January 2023 was hailed one of the theatre's best.

Steve said: "As a Lancashire lad I am immensely proud and honoured to be presenting this year's Lancashire Tourism Awards which help highlight the wonderful and diverse attractions our beautiful county has to offer. I'm also lucky to live within walking distance of the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Chorley, so I can enjoy its splendour each and every day as I walk my dog Gino."

Britain's Got Talent comedian Steve Royle will be this year's guest presenter at the Lancashire Tourism Awards on Tuesday, February 7, at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, added: "We are delighted to have Steve on hand to help celebrate the best of Lancashire's tourism and hospitality in our first event in the impressive surroundings of the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre. We're certain our guests will love hearing Steve's witty observations and stories of his home county and of his incredible career in panto."

The ceremony which is also sponsored by: DFC, Harrison Drury, insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancaster University Management School, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, Heckfords, Total Foodservice, Dewlay and Creative Council. Tickets for the awards ceremony are available for finalists and colleagues now. To keep up to date with all the Lancashire Tourism Awards news follow @MarketingLancs on Twitter and #LTA22.

