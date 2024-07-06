Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man tragically killed in a work-place accident was only weeks away from getting married to the love of his life, said his heartbroken family.

David Ryan, 54, from Padiham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning after suffering fatal head injuries at BCW Engineering in Innovation Drive, Burnley.

David Ryan, 54, from Padiham, was killed in an industrial accident in Burnley on Wednesday morning (July 3) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His fiancé Sheralyn said: “Dave was a loving fiancé, and we were very much looking forward to getting married on 25th July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a stepdad to Emma, Hollie and Georgia and always went out of his way to help them if he could, with decorating or shopping.

“He doted on his two granddaughters and loved spending time with them. He has many friends and work colleagues and enjoyed a Budweiser when watching his favourite team Burnley play.

“He will leave a massive hole in our lives and will be greatly missed.”

Paying tribute to her dad, David’s daughter Katie added: “My dad was the life and soul of the party. He had many interests but was obsessed with Turf Moor. He will be dearly missed by many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, BCW Engineering released a statement saying they were “shocked and saddened” by David’s death.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at our Innovation Drive site on July 3, which resulted in fatal injuries to an employee.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened and we are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities on what is now an ongoing investigation.

“The thoughts of everyone at BCW are with the family and our wider employees and we will look to support them as best we can at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive is underway.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 9.46am today to BCW Engineering Ltd, Innovation Drive, Burnley, to a report of an industrial accident.

"The emergency services attended and a man in his 50s was found to have suffered head injuries.

"Very sadly, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."