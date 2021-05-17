Boys' best behaviour boosts charity coffers

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre received a hand-written note at its charity shop in St Albans Road, St Annes from six-year-old Teddy Couch.

It said: “My brother and I have been raising money for Lent. We have been helping mummy tidying up our toys, being polite and doing chores.

“We have made £34. I chose to give it to Home Start because I like your shop and want to help the families.”

Teddy and Barnaby Couch receiving their certificates from Home-Start chief executive Pat Naylor (left) and shop manager Sue Uttley.

Chief executive Pat Naylor and colleagues at Home-Start were thrilled with the letter, and the donation, and invited the boys along to be presented with Home-Start hero certificates.

“What a wonderful gesture,” said Pat. “It was an adorable letter and we are thrilled that the boys love the shop and worked so hard to help others.

“They really are super-heroes.”

Home-Start began in St Annes and has since expanded to cover the whole of the Fylde coast.

Like other charities, it has struggled for funding since lockdown began, despite continued appeals for support from families, and the St Annes shop is its only retail presence.

Fittingly, considering Teddy and Barnaby’s efforts, the charity latest fund-raising drive involves children and getting as many as possible to rise to its 1500 Pennies Challenge.

“The aim of the campaign is for children to get involved in a fundraising activity and raise 1500 pennies, which will all go towards supporting local families,” said Dona Kirkham, Home-Start’s corporate and community fund-raising manager, and

“£1,500 effectively allows the campaign to support a family for one whole year and our aim is to support as many families as possible.

“The campaign is ongoing and we have been so lucky to have lots of children already get involved – but more are always welcome.”

Home-Start is also on the lookout for volunteers for the shop, for home visiting and to help with toddler groups.

Anyone interested can contact Pat Naylor on 01253 728615.

