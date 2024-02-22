Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First performed in 1977 in Edinburgh, it has been described as ‘more a social phenomenon than a play’ and ‘like a hideously funny Saturday Night Fever’ as characters Les, Ralph, Judd and Lucky Eric relive a night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80s.

It’s hilarious, vulgar, frenetic and highly physical, and having gathered awards from around the world, remains as relevant today as it ever was, with political and social references which strike home as much as they did four decades ago.

It is a GCSE and A-level set work and has become one of the most performed plays in the UK as well as being named as one of The National Theatre’s ‘Plays of the Century’.

Bouncers is set in a 1980s nightclub.

For those of us who frequented the kind of establishments in which Bouncers is set in that era, it is a gloriously accurate portrayal, but also a stark reminder in terms of period.

To the teenagers in a school party who were thoroughly enjoying it in the stalls on its opening night at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, it was a piece of history, of the same vintage that the Second World War or an Evelyn Waugh work was to those of us similar age in the period in which Bouncers debuted.

But, as evidenced by the reaction of audience members of all ages, the humour in Bouncers transgresses any period and is just a rollicking good night out for all – theatre at its most joyous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a pumping 80s soundtrack, it takes audiences back to the glorious highs when disco was king, and everyone lived for the weekend.

Writer Godber’s wife Jane Thornton expertly directs and brings the very best out of cast members Frazer Hamill, Nick Figgis, Tom Whittaker and George Reid, who are never off stage and work incredibly hard throughout, covering multiple roles, in scenes varying from hair salons to taxi queues, thoroughly convincingly and hilariously in all cases.