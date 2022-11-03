It's that time of year again - when the crisp autumn skies burn bright for Bonfire Night, as the pre-winter chill starts to bite but Christmas just around the corner is signalled by fireworks and festivities.

This year, Guy Fawkes Night is on a Saturday but there are fireworks displays happening on different days around the weekend and here is a guide to highlights on the Fylde coast to look out for.

Blackpool Cricket Club Fireworks night

There are fun events galore in store all over the Fylde coast to celebrate Bonfire Night.

When is it happening?

Saturday, November 5, 2022 start time: 5pm, bonfire will be lit at around 7.30pm and the firework extravaganza will start at approximately 8.15pm.

Where is it happening?

Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive. There’ll be a whole host of family-friendly entertainment, with children’s rides, games stalls and a range of food and drinks available , throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay on the night at the gate. Tickets are priced at £5 each or £15 per family of four.

St Annes Cricket Club Fireworks Display

When is it happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday November 3, starting from 4pm Firework display at approx 7:30pm

Where is it happening?

Vernon Road, Lytham St Annes

The cricket club is history a firework and funfair extravaganza, with Pavilion bar open from 4pm and hot food available in the pavilion and outdoors from 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission at the gate (cash only): Adults: £3, Children: £2.

The car park will be closed due to the fairground rides being located there and those attending are asked to park responsibly on the surrounding roads.

Lytham Round Table charity fireworks display at Fylde Rugby Club

When is it happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, November 4 – gates open at 5.30pm, fireworks display approxmately 7.30pm.

Where is it happening?

Fylde Rugby Club, Woodlands Memorial Ground, Blackpool Road, Ansdell. Tickets cost £4 on the night (£3 if pre-purchased), with family ticket available, and event features a fairground and food stall while the rugby club bar will be open.

All proceeds go to charitable and good causes in the local community and discounted pre-purchase tickets are available to be buy from Gigli’s St Albans Road, St Annes; Kelly's Convenience Store, Ansdell and Crofts newsagents, Warton Street, Lytham as well as Fylde Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No dogs or sparklers are allowed on the night.

Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club fireworks display

When is it happening?

Saturday, November 5 – gates open at 5pm, fireworks display approximately 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is it happening?

Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Wellington Street, Kirkham. Tickets cost £3 on the gate on the night, £7 for a family of four but that must include two under-18s. There are no advance ticket sales.

Event for all the family will feature hot food and kids rides, with outside bar available.