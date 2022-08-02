Bolddog Lings FMX team will be a star arena attraction at Garstang Show 2022

The show, organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, takes place on Saturday, August 6 and offers a fun day out for all the family.

Publicity Officer Laura Ockenden said: “Our aim is to encourage people to support local agriculture, so we’ve got all the livestock classes, including cattle, sheep and goats. We’ve lots of local businesses there, particularly focused on agriculture and also for the general public.”

The Bolddog Lings FMX team will be performing at Garstang Show

What’s on at Garstang Show 2022?

A vintage parade will showcase cars, tractors and machinery and there will be regular demonstrations in the food hall where the focus is on local food. In addition there is a horticultural marquee, an artisan craft tent and an Astral Circus performance for youngsters at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm.

A main arena attraction will be top ranked freestyle motocross riders, The Bolddog Lings FMX stunt motor cycle team, performing at 1pm and 3.30pm.

A fun dog show will features classes ranging from Dog Most Like it’s Owner to Best Sausage-Catcher. Wigan Ukulele Band will also be performing.

A celebratio of agriculture at Garstang Show 2021 Photo: Mike Mullaney

Another highlight is expected to be The Hog Show, on at 10.30am,12.30pm and 2.30pm, featuring pigs such as Del Boy and Rodney (the Trotters).

The Society was formed after a public meeting in Garstang in 1809.