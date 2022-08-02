Bolddog Lings FMX team will be a star arena attraction at Garstang Show 2022

The show, organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, takes place on Saturday, August 6 and offers a fun day out for all the family.
Publicity Officer Laura Ockenden said: “Our aim is to encourage people to support local agriculture, so we’ve got all the livestock classes, including cattle, sheep and goats. We’ve lots of local businesses there, particularly focused on agriculture and also for the general public.”
What’s on at Garstang Show 2022?
A vintage parade will showcase cars, tractors and machinery and there will be regular demonstrations in the food hall where the focus is on local food. In addition there is a horticultural marquee, an artisan craft tent and an Astral Circus performance for youngsters at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm.
A main arena attraction will be top ranked freestyle motocross riders, The Bolddog Lings FMX stunt motor cycle team, performing at 1pm and 3.30pm.
A fun dog show will features classes ranging from Dog Most Like it’s Owner to Best Sausage-Catcher. Wigan Ukulele Band will also be performing.
Another highlight is expected to be The Hog Show, on at 10.30am,12.30pm and 2.30pm, featuring pigs such as Del Boy and Rodney (the Trotters).
Admission is £15 for adults and £5 for children (no charge for under threes) with discounts if tickets are purchased online before the show from www.garstangshow.org The showfield on Wyre Lane is accessed off Off Green Lane East, PR3 1JS.