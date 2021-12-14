Boathouse farewell to Lytham St Annes RNLI man who died aged just 32

Kerrith Black, known to all as Kez, died in his sleep from pneumonia aged just 32 last month.

He was a lifeboat mechanic who served for more than six years as a volunteer with Fylde’s lifeboat service and leaves his partner Kayleigh, their 21-month-old daughter Aluna Rose Black, and his parents Roy and Andrea Black.

Tomorrow’s service, to be followed by a private family funeral at Lytham Crematorium, starts at 12.30pm can members of the public can go along to watch from outside, with strictly no admittance to the boathouse because of Covid restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerrith Black was a dedicated volunteer for the RNLI

Martin was coxswain/mechanic at St Annes when Kez joined the Lytham St Annes RNLI crew in 2014.

Kez’s family also recall Martin offering advice to Kez about how to get involved as an RNLI volunteers when he first expressed an ambition to be a lifeboat man as a schoolboy.

“Kez was a great guy,” said Martin, “A real team player who was really keen and would do anything for anyone.

"We were all so sorry to hear what happened.”

Kez was unable to continue his volunteering for the RNLI when he moved to Preston last year, but his dad Roy, who followed Kez into the RNLI and is head launcher at Lytham and St Annes, said his intention had always been to return to the service.

The crew at Lytham and St Annes are inviting donations to the service in Kez’s memory via a Just Giving page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lytham-st-annes-fundraising branch

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.