Blue Peter presenters spend the day filming with St Annes Landyachting Club at North Beach

These were the scenes when the Blue Peter presenters tried landyachting on St Annes beach yesterday (May 24).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:27 BST

TV stars, Mwaksy Mudenda, Joel Mawhinney and Abby Cook visited St Annes Landyachting Club to have a go at the sport.

They spent a full day filming with a BBC camera crew on North Beach.

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club Photo: Daniel Martino

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is Ian Dibdin, president of the club.

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is Ian Dibdin, president of the club.

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is Ian Dibdin, president of the club. Photo: Daniel Martino

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club Photo: Daniel Martino

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is windy dog Ollie.

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is windy dog Ollie.

BBC's Blue Peter filming on St Anne's Beach with the St annes Landyacht Club. Pictured is windy dog Ollie. Photo: Daniel Martino

