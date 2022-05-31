The show, which is being moved as part of the BBC’s plans to switch children’s channel CBBC to an online platform due to a change in children’s viewing habits, has long had links to Blackpool.

Its presenters have been drawn to the resort for all kinds of Blue Peter items over the years, whether it be trips to the iconic Pleasure Beach or environmental projects involving our shoreline.

And youngsters from the town have often supported Blue Peter campaigns for various good causes over the years.

Then there was the story of a young man from the resort who was awarded a vast array of Blue Peter badges.

These badges, featuring the Blue Peter ship logo, became well known in their own right.

Elsewhere, two Fylde coast brothers were featured on the programme after completing a truly epic charity cycle ride.

Here we take a photo journey looking at the programme’s Blackpool and Fylde coast connection.

1. Blue Peter filming live at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Presenters Liz Barker, Matt Baker and Konnie Huq at the make table Blue Peter filming live at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, with presenters Liz Barker, Matt Baker and Konnie Huq at the make table back in October 2000. The programme made more than one visit the famous amusement park. Photo: Dawn Castle Photo Sales

2. Blue Peter presenters Liz Barker, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker filming live at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Blue Peter presenters Liz Barker, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker - years before he presented The One Show - said they enjoyed their time at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Dawn Castle Photo Sales

3. Pupils of Our Lady Star of the Sea Primary School in St Annes sold their toys for a Blue Peter Appeal. Black in January 1998, these pupils from Our Lady Star of the Sea Primary School in St Annes generously sold their toys for the Blue Peter Appeal (left to right) Zoe Morrison 7, Tania Morrison 9, Philippa Shellard 8, Malachi Shellard 9. Photo: John Atkinson Photo Sales

4. Katy Hill from Blue Peter filming at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Back to Blackpool Pleasure Beach - daredevil presenter Katy Hill from Blue Peter roller coaster riding at the town's famous amusement park Photo: Third party Photo Sales