As rumours continue to speculate around which famous faces will appear on the celebrity version of The Traitors, could we see Blackpool's Zoe Ball take on The Traitors' castle?

The team at OLBG (Online Betting Guide) have released the latest odds and predictions on who could appear on BBC’s new Celebrity The Traitors series - and one of our own, Zoe Ball, is among the bookies favourites.

Some huge names are set to enter the show which will air on the BBC next year with the broadcaster expecting it to be a massive success with the normal Traitors series becoming increasingly popular.

Celebrity Traitors promises to add a star-studded flair to the hit mystery game show | BBC

What other celebs are in the running?

Reports in the past week are starting to suggest specific names of who will appear on the show.

Olympian Tom Daley is now the favourite with a 1/3 chance of appearing on the Celebrity Traitors series. He currently leads the way in the latest odds, with a 75.0% implied probability that he will appear in the new series.

And we could see some US stars cross the pond to star in the show, with Friends star Courtney Cox a strong contender with odds at 2/1.

Could we see Blackpool's Zoe Ball take on The Traitors' castle? Zoe has odds of 6/1 - Probability: 14.3% | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Betting odds include names such as talk show host Jonathan Ross (odds of 6/1) and the BBC's longest-serving presenter and former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker with odds of 3/1,

Odds for Blackpool’s Zoe Ball appearing on the show currently stand at 6/1, while other contenders include Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond, both commanding odds of 4/1.

Piers Morgan has also been touted as a possibility with odds of 12/1, while WAG and former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice star Rebekah Vardy’s name is making the rounds, with odds of 10/1.

What the expert says...

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG has commented on the latest Celebrity The Traitors predictions.

He said: “Olympian Tom Daley leads the latest odds to appear in Celebrity Traitors with his name one of a few that The Sun claims will be heading into the famous Scottish Highlands castle.

“Further big names that feature in the market include Courtney Cox and Piers Morgan with the BBC expected to go all out for the new series!”

Friends star Courtney Cox has also been linked with the show and is currently one of the bookies’ favourites with odds of 2/1 | Getty Images

What we know so far...

Following months and months of speculation that we would see a celebrity version of The Traitors, the BBC announced in August at the Edinburgh TV Festival that it was officially on the way.

The show will be a nine-part series but there is no confirmation when it will be recorded or when it will be released on the network.

America's version of the Traitors saw both celebrities and members of the public in Season One and just celebrities in Season Two but here in the UK the BBC will keep an all public version.

Series Three of The Traitors has already been filmed in Scotland and it's expected that we will see it air around the New Year's Day period on the BBC.