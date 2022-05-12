Blackpool Music Service staged the grand final at Montgomery High School in Bispham, where there were some highly impressive vocal performances from the youngsters involved.

Former Radio Wave presenters Ged Mills and Scott Gallagher, who were judging the event, said they were amazed at the high musical standards, particularly the singers at primary school level.

The overall winner of Pop Idol 2022 was Year 11 Montgomery singer Yasmin Fleming, who made a huge impact with her version of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’.

Second place in the high school section was Aspire Academy’s Tom McGuiness, singing ‘Holiday’ by KSI.

Third was Taya Frearson from Armfield Academy singing Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’.

Key Stage 3 Pop Idol winner was Alice Neame singing ‘Slipping through my fingers’ by Abba.

The Primary School Pop Idol winner was Scarlett Hackett from Norbreck Academy singing ‘Drivers Licence’ by Olivia Rodrigo.

Second position was secured by Amelia Handley also from Norbreck Academy singing ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones & I.

And in third place was Sienna Forrest from St Nicholas CE Primary School singing ‘Home’ from Frozen II.

Having beaten off all school-based rivals, all these competitors will be given special awards for having reached this grand final.

Music adviser Andrew White, from Blackpool Music Service, which is part of Blackpool Council, said: “The variety of genres chosen by our fabulous Blackpool children were incredible.

"Our children’s ability to sing with confidence, creativity and emotion was inspiring throughout the competition.

"Many of these performances will now be heard again during the town’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”