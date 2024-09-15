Blackpool venue Viva to host "Meet the Legend" event with former undisputed world champion Lennox Lewis

British boxing legend Lennox Lewis is coming to Blackpool for a special “one night only” event.

Arguably the GOAT of British heavyweight boxers, the three-time world champion, 59, will visit Viva in Church Street as part of his UK tour on Sunday, November 10.

British boxing legend Lennox Lewis will appear at Viva in Blackpool for as part of his UK tourBritish boxing legend Lennox Lewis will appear at Viva in Blackpool for as part of his UK tour
British boxing legend Lennox Lewis will appear at Viva in Blackpool for as part of his UK tour | Goldstar

The event will begin at 2pm (or 1.30pm for VIP ticket holders) and Lewis will take to the stage at around 3.30pm where he will be interviewed about his incredible career in the ring, followed by a Q&A with fans.

‘An Evening with Lennox Lewis’ also gives VIP ticket holders a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the legend. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet and a professional photograph taken with Lewis.

General admission tickets cost £39.50, and VIP tickets £89.50. There is also the option to grab a VVIP ticket for £229.50, which gives fans extra perks including a signed boxing glove.

Lennox Lewis (R) and Evander Holyfield trade blows during their World Heavyweight Championship unification fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in November 1999. Lewis won the fight by a unanimous decision (Photo: Al Bello/ALLSPORT/Newsmakers)Lennox Lewis (R) and Evander Holyfield trade blows during their World Heavyweight Championship unification fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in November 1999. Lewis won the fight by a unanimous decision (Photo: Al Bello/ALLSPORT/Newsmakers)
Lennox Lewis (R) and Evander Holyfield trade blows during their World Heavyweight Championship unification fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in November 1999. Lewis won the fight by a unanimous decision (Photo: Al Bello/ALLSPORT/Newsmakers)

What does the evening include?

Photo/Meet & Greet: Kick off the evening with a professionally printed photo of you and Lennox Lewis. Capture this memorable moment and take home a cherished memory.

Signed Memorabilia Auction: Participate in a live auction featuring exclusive signed memorabilia from Lennox's illustrious career as well as many other legends from the old and new generations of sport. Bid on gloves, posters, and other rare items to add to your collection.

On-Stage Interview: Witness a captivating on-stage interview where Lennox will share insights about his career, his greatest fights, and his life outside the ring. Learn what it takes to be a champion from the man himself.

Live Q&A Session: Have your questions ready for a live Q&A session. Whether you're curious about his training regimen, his toughest opponents, or his life after boxing, Lennox will answer your queries.

The three-time world champion, 59, will visit Viva in Church Street, Blackpool as part of his UK 'Meet the Legend' tour on Sunday, November 10.The three-time world champion, 59, will visit Viva in Church Street, Blackpool as part of his UK 'Meet the Legend' tour on Sunday, November 10.
The three-time world champion, 59, will visit Viva in Church Street, Blackpool as part of his UK 'Meet the Legend' tour on Sunday, November 10. | Lennox Lewis

Event promoter Goldstar say: “Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend an unforgettable evening with a boxing legend.

“Whether you're a die-hard boxing fan or just looking for an exciting night out, this event promises to be an extraordinary experience.

“Book your tickets now and get ready for an evening of inspiration, excitement, and exclusive access to Lennox Lewis!”

For tickets and more information, visit the Viva website here.

