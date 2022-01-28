Blackpool's Strictly-style competition Dance Floor Heroes is launched

Strictly-style competition Dance Floor Heroes is up and running. Organiser Alison Slinger (centre) was even joined by a waxen Claudia Winkleman (right) at a launch event.

Last year’s Strictly NHS competition, which saw 12 health workers get to learn new dance routines with their professional dance partners, is back once again.

This time it has been re-launched as Dance Floor Heroes and is open to anyone, including workers from the NHS.

As well as the new competition, which is being expanded to heats including Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff, as well as Blackpool, the team have set up charity Tia’s Crown.

Deputy Mayor of Blackpool, Paula Burdess, flanked by dancers at the launch of Dance Floor Heroes and the Tia's Crown charity, at Blackpool Winter Gardens

The charity will involve the provision of free danc sessions to help people with their mental health.

The spectacular launch, compered by entertainer Shane Nolan, marked the official start of both the dance competition and the charity.

Professional dancer and teacher Alison Slinger, creative director of the project and one of seven trustees of Tia’s Crown, said: “The launch went fantastically well and was well attended.

“I think a lot of people are ready for something like this, both the competition and the charity.

Shane Nolan compered the launch night at the Winter Gardens

“Mental health is a big issue at the moment, particularly on the Fylde coast, and I think we could all do with some positivity.

“Our message is that some extra help with mental health is here.

“Dance is a great way to improve mental health, raise people’s endorphin levels and make them feel happier and fitter.”

Applications for the Dance Floor Heroes event, which will culminate in a glittering finale at the Winter Gardens, are now available.

Alison Slinger gives the launch of Dance Floor Heroes and Tia's Crown a perfect 10

People who want to take part do not need to have any previous ballroom dancing experience - and organisers say the more they have to learn from their professional partners, the better.