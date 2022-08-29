Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed amenity has been voted England’s favourite park for 2022 in a competition led by royal environmental charity, Fields in Trust.

More than 360 parks were nominated by those who use and love them, but in England it was Stanley Park which had the most votes.

And by winning this competition for the third time, the park was also declared an English National Treasure by the organisers.

Blackpool's Stanley Park has been declared England's most favourite park for the third time. Pictured is the much-loved bandstand.

The park’s success has delighted the Friends of Stanley Park and Salisbury Woodland, the group dedicated to helping to ensure the park is at its best.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends group, said: “I am gobsmacked for us to have been awarded the Best Park in England for the third time and to have been granted National Treasure Status.

"It is so heartening that our park is perceived by our visitors in such high regard and is great news following the pandemic and the noticeable increase in footfall to our park. Stanley Park was a lifesaver to so many people during the pandemic, helping to ensure people could get out, exercise and meet friends in a way that allowed for social distancing.

“Stanley Park is now officially a national treasure and this award is testimony to the work our local council and volunteers do in making it such an attractive and interesting park to visit.”

The national winners are Blackpool’s Stanley Park in England, Aberdeen’s Seaton Park in Scotland, and Craigavon City Park in Northern Ireland.

Officially opened in 1926, Stanley Park was designed and built under the innovate eye of landscape architect an master gardener, Thomas Mawson.

It is home to more than 390 acres of parkland with manicured Italian gardens and a boating lake. Attracting more than two million visitors each year, the park also has a range of sporting facilities including a golf course, tennis courts, bowling greens, cricket grounds and an outdoor sports arena. The park’s Art Deco Cafe is also an attraction in its own right.

In February this year it was announced that a new masterplan is to be developed for Stanley Park, which will celebrate its centenary in just four years’ time. Projects included the £220,000 upgrade of the skate park, officially opened in May, and refurbishment of the tennis pavilion.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park and Salisbury Wood

Ideas for the future include installing lighting on some pathways and bringing under-utilised parts of the park back into use.

The park was the subject of a £5.5m Heritage Lottery-funded programme which began in 2004 and included improvements to the Italian Gardens, the Art Deco Cafe and the rose garden.

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, said: “We’re excited to announce that Stanley Park in Blackpool has been voted England’s Favourite Park 2022 by those who use and love it. It is clear this park is a special place to a lot of people, and we are thrilled to officially crown it the UK’s favourite. The UK is home to such a diverse range of green spaces, and we hope that this award has encouraged people to truly appreciate their local parks.”