Blackpool's spooky ghosts walks are back

Stephen Mercer's Blackpool Ghost Walks have returned

Stephen Mercer has been running the Blackpool Ghost Walks for the past 11 years but admits things have been tough during the past 16 months.

With his black top hat and Victorian attire, he leads guided groups to some of the resort’s oldest buildings, recounting ghostly stories associated with each of them.

Stephen returned via his business, award-winning Supernatural Events, last week and will be leading the tours every Thursday and Saturday night up until Halloween.

He said: “It’s great to be back, after everything that has happened.

“Not being able to do the ghost walks for 12 out of the last 16 months has been horrendous - I was able to do one or two things online but it wasn’t the same.

"Sadly the tenth anniversary celebrations and tours didn’t really happen last year; but I’m pleased to say the tours are back bigger and better than ever before for 2021.

"There will be two completely different Blackpool Ghost Walks every week, Thursday Thrills and Saturday Scares; each has its own separate route, locations and tales."

This year the Blackpool Ghost Walks will feature some new stories along with a few old favourites.

As the finale to the outside walking tours, those attending will be invited to join a spooky ‘Victorian Séance’ experience in a first storey room in what used to be the Stanley Arms Hotel but is now known as The Brew Room, on Church Street.

Robert Wynne, owner of The Brew Room said: “Since reopening this old Victorian Pub we have all noticed spirits of all kind in the building. The upper floors are particularly well preserved and particularly spooky! We look forward to welcoming all those brave souls who go on the Blackpool Ghost Walks back again this year.”

The tours start at 7pm from the Tourist Information Centre, Festival House on The Promenade, next to The Beach House.