Family attraction Showtown Blackpool has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards – one of them an international accolade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already won Permanent Exhibition of the Year at the Museums and Heritage Awards, the resort’s first and only museum has now been named a finalist in two more awards events.

It is up for the Children in Museums Award 2025, with Showtown being the only UK museum shortlisted, appearing alongside global institutions in Dubai, Budapest and Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Showtown, which celebrates the resort's entertainment history, is also in the final of the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award 2025, recognised as one of the top five small museums in the UK, and the only award judged entirely by families.

Showtown Blackpool has been nominated for two prestigious awards

Over the summer, undercover family judges will visit and decide the overall winner.

There have been some changes at the £13m attraction sunce the start of this year.

In January there was a shake-up at Showtown, which saw some staff made redundant and an overhaul of the way the attraction ran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it was announced that the museum, then being run by Blackpool Heritage amd Museum Trust, was to be taken under the wing of the Blackpool Operating Company Ltd (BOCL) which already ran the Sandcastle Waterpark on behalf of Blackpool Council.

Around 15 per cent of staff were made redundant and it was announced that chief executive Liz Moss woud be leaving after resigning from her role at the museum.

Since then, Blackpool Tourism Ltd has recently become the successor to Blackpool Operating Company Limited, and as well as running the Sandcastle Waterpark and Showtown it is also taking over the management of The Blackpool Tower and Madame Tussauds from Friday, August 1.

What they say

Chairman of Showtown, Spencer Phillips, said after the latest awards annoucement: “To be recognised not just nationally, but internationally, is beyond anything we imagined. Showtown was created as a joyful, welcoming space for families and communities to come together, learn and celebrate their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This recognition is a powerful reminder that culture should be accessible to everyone – no matter where you’re from.”

Showtown was first opend in March 2024 and features live actors, dressing-up fun, magic tricks, circus secrets, laugh-out-loud exhibits and a welcoming atmosphere.

Family tickets at Showtown cost £17.50.