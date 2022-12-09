Liam and Sean Johnston, father-and-son team who run Shickers Micropub, on Waterloo Road, say they believed they had the planning and licensing permission to serve customers on outside tables underneath the awning at the front of the premises.

They say it is particularly vital for business in the summer as it gives them extra space to accommodate customers when trade is busy.

But they have now been told by Blackpool Council that the tables must go - unless their operation involves the provision of meals.

The council says it has met the men and is trying to find a suitable solution to the issue.

But Liam, 35, said: “The council told us it’s because the pavement outside our pub is classed as the King’s highway and that means we can’t put the tables out and serve people drinks.

"They said there was a Public Space Protection Order in place.

"If the council had flagged this up at the beginning, we’d have gone for another premises.

"We jumped through all the hoops of getting the drinks licence, the premise license and the planning and as far as we’re concerned, we do have permission to do this.

"We are an old school real ale bar and we do not want to try and become a diner pub – we don’t have the space, the money or the desire to create a kitchen for meals.

"With Covid and rising fuel bills, things have not been not easy and Blackpool council don’t seem to want to support small, independent businesses.”

Shickers – one of a growing number of micropubs in the town - first opened in 2020 in a former nail salon, and was later extended into a 31-seater bar.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “ We appreciate that Mr Johnston wasn’t aware that he needed a licence to have an outdoor seating area.

"We have discussed this issue with him and his son on a number of occasions and we are working hard to try to find a lawful solution.

