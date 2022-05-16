Last year the keen sportsman, who holds the titles of Mr Blackpool 2022 and Mr Lancashire 2022, finished runner-up in the national event.

This time 29 year old Ross, who has just been confirmed as the representative of both his town and his county, is hoping to win the event - this time including a leisurewear title - outright.

The final of the Mr Swimwear British Isles 2022 model competition is at The Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse on September 3/4, when Ross will be competing against finalists from across England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

The 29-year-old personal fitness trainer, from South Shore, is no stranger to competition.

A 2nd dan black belt in judo, Ross is head coach at St Annes Keidokwai Judo club and won the Fylde and Lancashire Coach of the Year accolade in 2019 in recognition of his work with youngsters in the sport.

He is also a professional wrestler with PCW and has appeared at the Tower complex, where his Rossy Rascal alter ego has proved hugely popular and recently helped him win a championship title.

Ross said: “The support I had from people in Blackpool last year was amazing and I’m proud to be representing this town.

"I’m really fortunate to come from a town like this, which still has amazing community spirit.

"I didn’t expect to finish runner-up last year and that has given me the confidence to to try and win it this year.

"As always, I will use any opportunities I get to give back to the community.”

There are some impressive prizes up for grabs to the winner of the competition.

First prize includes £10,000, a modelling contract and a trip to Marbella for a photoshoot, with accommodation included.

There’s also a sightseeing trip to Gibraltar with a meal at a top local restaurant and a glitzy photoshoot-as well as winning the Mr British Isles trophy itself.

Previous winners of Miss/Mr British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appear in a Bollywood film.