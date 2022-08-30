Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big event is taking place tonight (Tuesday, August 30) three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on.

Hundreds of cyclists are taking part in the magical night-time bike ride under the glowing lights of Blackpool Illuminations.

Participants can join the ride at any time between 7pm and 10pm at either the Starr Gate in South Shore or Red Bank Road in Bispham.

Ride the Lights

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there has been some misunderstanding about whether people on mobility scooters can join in as well.

Blackpool resident Victoria Moran, 70, of Bexley Avenue, who uses a mobility scooter, read on a national website that the event was only for cyclists and that mobility scooters are not able to take part.

However, Blackpool Council has clarified the situation.

Victoria Moran

A spokesman said: “Ride the Lights is an event for cyclists to have a preview of the Illuminations on a traffic free Promenade.

"Some people do chose to attend in adapted vehicles which is fine as long they can meet the safety requirements of the event.

“If anyone is unsure whether their vehicle is suitable they can contact the Tourist Information Centre on the Promenade for guidance.”

Victoria said: “It’s nice to be able to take part in a big event like this and not be excluded.

"I read on a website that mobility scooters were prohibited from joining this event and I thought that was unfair, so it’s good to know we can take part.”

The Promenade will be closed to traffic until 10.30pm .

Ride The Lights marks the start of the anticipated Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on January 2 2023.

On Wednesday, August 31, Trinity Hospice will stage its annual Night Run, starting on the Tower Festival Headland opposite the Blackpool Tower.

The Illuminations Switch-On will take place on Friday, September 2 in the Tower Ballroom with performances by Blue, Tom Grennan and Mae Muller, and will be live-streamed to a global audience across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels.