Blackpool’s Rainbow Quarter boosted by lifesaving equipment

Be You with Blackpool Council and NW Ambulance Service Charity have raised £4,000 in the last eight months to site defibrillators around Blackpool's rainbow quarter. Pictured is Yvette Browne from NWAS with one of the defibs and coun Lynn Williams, Roya Armstrong from North West Amulance Charity, Shaun Pickup from Be You and coun Jo Farrell.

An area of Blackpool’s North Shore will feel the benefit of having access to potentially lifesaving defbrillators thanks to an ongoing project.

Campaigners have been working with Blackpool Council’s Be You initiative and the north West Ambulance Service Charity to raise funds for the vital devices.

The aim is to have as many of the defibrillators available in public places as possible in the town’s Rainbow Quarter.

And to that aim, an impressive total of £4,000 has been raised in the last eight months, with three of the items already installed and more on the way.

The defibrillators have been installed outside the Mardi Gras Hotel and Delovely Hotel, both located on Lord Street, and Peek-a-Booze hotel and cabaret bar on Dickson Road.

Two further defibrillators are planned to be installed at Funny Girls cabaret show bar and Renaissance Charity.

What are defibrillators?

A defibrillator is a medical device that delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat in cases of cardiac arrest or certain heart rhythm problems. It’s a crucial tool for saving lives during sudden cardiac arrest.

For every minute that passes without defibrillation, survival rates decrease, making quick access and use of a defibrillator crucial.

Thankfully they are easy to use, with clear instructions provided.

What is Be You ?

Be You is a Blackpool-wide movement created as an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Developed by the council in partnership with local organisations, it brings together local government, businesses, creatives, and residents to support health, safety, economic growth and cultural expression in the town’s emerging Rainbow Quarter.

What they said

Coun Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council, said: “This equipment can easily mean the difference between life and death when someone suffers from a medical emergency such as a cardiac arrest so it’s fantastic to see three defibrillators installed in the Rainbow Quarter.

“As a council, we would like to thank the generous LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool for their donations to help supply the equipment.

“Hopefully, nobody will need to use any of this equipment, however it is extremely important to make sure that it is available to help save a life if the time comes.”

Shaun Pickup, member of the Be You partnership and chair of the Blackpool Rainbow Alliance, said: “We have now raised funds to buy four defibrillators for the Rainbow Quarter and I want to thank all those LGBTQiA+ members of our community who have supported us and donated so generously. Together our community has now raised just under £4,000 with defibrillators being placed along Lord Street and Dickson Road.

“I particularly want to thank all those venues along Lord Street who have supported the initiative, as it is through them that the money has been raised. Additionally, I’d like to thank Garry Richardson who has given so generously.”